Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $744,000 Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 281.0% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DPZ. StockNews.com began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $409.00 to $401.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.92.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $345.12 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.84 and a twelve month high of $409.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $378.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.54. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.87. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.11%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

