Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 299 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 852.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 584.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SPLV stock opened at $59.07 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $66.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
