Money Concepts Capital Corp Acquires 3,245 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 400.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on TROW. StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,677,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $1,338,373.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at $14,473,533.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,677,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,864,048 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 2.7 %

TROW stock opened at $98.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.26. The stock has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.31. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.95 and a fifty-two week high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

