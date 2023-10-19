Money Concepts Capital Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Money Concepts Capital Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258,322 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Sysco by 93,506.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 132,992,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,868,078,000 after buying an additional 132,850,890 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 70,686.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957,665 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $397,373,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 5,475.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,780,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,772 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,459,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,008 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY opened at $65.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $87.41.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Sysco’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.09.

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

