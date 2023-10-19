Money Concepts Capital Corp Decreases Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 91.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292,517 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 338.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 16,748 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 208.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 14,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHV opened at $110.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.23. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.73 and a 52 week high of $110.51.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.4649 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $5.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

