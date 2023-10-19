Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $2.47 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Money Concepts Capital Corp reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,858 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 600,219 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 102,614.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 823,706,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,138,120,000 after buying an additional 822,904,620 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,568,000 after buying an additional 76,746,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after buying an additional 29,769,976 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 328.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,569,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,707,000 after buying an additional 11,932,735 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE T opened at $15.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.74. The company has a market cap of $109.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

