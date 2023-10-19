Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $2.76 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Money Concepts Capital Corp decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,994 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

IJH stock opened at $243.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $254.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.44. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $224.00 and a 1-year high of $273.73. The firm has a market cap of $67.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

