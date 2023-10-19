Money Concepts Capital Corp Purchases 22,783 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,783 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 154.9% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

JEPI stock opened at $53.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.71. The company has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.50 and a twelve month high of $56.92.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.