Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 266,100 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Money Concepts Capital Corp decreased its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 266,100 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BCE by 88.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in BCE during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on BCE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TD Securities cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on BCE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered BCE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.53.

BCE Trading Up 0.3 %

BCE opened at $37.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.62. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $48.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.93 and a 200 day moving average of $43.68.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.68%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.32%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

