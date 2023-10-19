Money Concepts Capital Corp Takes $1.91 Million Position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 24,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lowery Thomas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $273,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth about $334,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth about $163,058,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth about $501,000.

Get Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:DWAS opened at $71.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.37. The company has a market cap of $656.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.14. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $69.31 and a twelve month high of $83.27.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.1241 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.