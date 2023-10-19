Money Concepts Capital Corp Trims Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lowered its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,228,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $962,711,000 after buying an additional 259,855 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 325.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $155,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,369 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $630,466,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $650,552,000 after purchasing an additional 282,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $607,393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GD traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $240.84. 34,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,626. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $225.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $256.86. The firm has a market cap of $65.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.83.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.35%.

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total value of $3,043,710.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,955,637.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,230 shares of company stock worth $12,086,716 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.13.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

