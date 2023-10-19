Money Concepts Capital Corp Trims Stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Money Concepts Capital Corp reduced its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 67.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,772 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter.

ONEQ stock opened at $52.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $56.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.39 and a 200 day moving average of $52.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

