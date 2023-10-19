Money Concepts Capital Corp Trims Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Money Concepts Capital Corp cut its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 229,331 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,715,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,454 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,256,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903,659 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 341,240.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,560,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558,804 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,033,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,646 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,011,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,691,000 after purchasing an additional 399,973 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $29.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.72. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $22.58 and a 12-month high of $36.26.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.