Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.57. 61,004 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 85,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

Montage Gold Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$114.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.62.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). Research analysts expect that Montage Gold Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Montage Gold Company Profile

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

