MorphoSys (OTCMKTS:MPSYF) Stock Price Down 7%

Shares of MorphoSys AG (OTCMKTS:MPSYF – Get Free Report) were down 7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.06 and last traded at $28.06. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.18.
MorphoSys Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.14 and a 200 day moving average of $27.19.
MorphoSys Company Profile
MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.
