MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU) Shares Down 0.1%

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $77.99 and last traded at $77.99. Approximately 33 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.09.

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.38. The firm has a market cap of $539.65 million, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Free Report) by 234.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,242 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.21% of MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (KOKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Kokusai (World ex Japan) index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap developed market stocks outside of Japan. KOKU was launched on Apr 8, 2020 and is managed by Xtrackers.

