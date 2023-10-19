NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NantHealth stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.94. NantHealth has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $9.75.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NH. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.
