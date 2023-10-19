Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Natural Alternatives International Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NAII stock opened at $6.24 on Friday. Natural Alternatives International has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.00 million, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.62.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $35.89 million for the quarter.
Natural Alternatives International Company Profile
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
