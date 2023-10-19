Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NAII stock opened at $6.24 on Friday. Natural Alternatives International has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.00 million, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.62.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $35.89 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAII. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Alternatives International during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after buying an additional 10,456 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 32.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 49.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

