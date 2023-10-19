NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Earns Buy Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NWG. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.28) to GBX 320 ($3.91) in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.40) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Barclays cut their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 360 ($4.40) to GBX 340 ($4.15) in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 370 ($4.52) to GBX 320 ($3.91) in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 370 ($4.52) to GBX 330 ($4.03) in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 325.71 ($3.98).

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NatWest Group

NatWest Group Stock Performance

NatWest Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of NWG opened at GBX 227.20 ($2.78) on Monday. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 219.30 ($2.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 313.10 ($3.82). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 230.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 246.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 504.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 2.29%. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is 3,555.56%.

About NatWest Group

(Get Free Report)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.