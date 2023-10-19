Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Down to $20.80

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.80, but opened at $19.69. Nayax shares last traded at $19.69, with a volume of 557 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Nayax had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 25.87%. The firm had revenue of $56.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.23 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nayax during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,692,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Nayax during the first quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Nayax by 221.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 12,475 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nayax during the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nayax during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 7.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Meter Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

