nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 146,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,900 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in nCino were worth $4,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of nCino by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,324,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,829 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of nCino by 19.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,996,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,370 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of nCino by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,208,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,287,000 after acquiring an additional 290,237 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,247,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,478,000 after acquiring an additional 21,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of nCino by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,211,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,793,000 after purchasing an additional 15,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on nCino from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Scotiabank raised their target price on nCino from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on nCino from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, nCino presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.08.

In related news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $45,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,338 shares in the company, valued at $694,305.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $45,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,305.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 6,970 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $204,639.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 381,213 shares in the company, valued at $11,192,413.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,784 shares of company stock worth $1,061,074. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of nCino stock opened at $28.94 on Thursday. nCino, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.58 and a 52-week high of $33.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.54 and a 200 day moving average of $28.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $117.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

