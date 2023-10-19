NeoVolta (NEOV) versus Its Competitors Financial Analysis

NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Free Report) is one of 66 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare NeoVolta to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.3% of NeoVolta shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NeoVolta and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoVolta -76.42% -37.98% -37.28% NeoVolta Competitors -884.03% -24.17% -15.54%

Volatility & Risk

Earnings and Valuation

NeoVolta has a beta of -1.13, suggesting that its share price is 213% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeoVolta’s rivals have a beta of -4.72, suggesting that their average share price is 572% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares NeoVolta and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NeoVolta $3.46 million -$2.64 million -26.88 NeoVolta Competitors $636.15 million $7.61 million -0.90

NeoVolta’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than NeoVolta. NeoVolta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for NeoVolta and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoVolta 0 0 1 0 3.00 NeoVolta Competitors 115 510 1100 55 2.62

NeoVolta currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 132.56%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 46.01%. Given NeoVolta’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe NeoVolta is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

NeoVolta rivals beat NeoVolta on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About NeoVolta

NeoVolta Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14, NV14-K, and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors. NeoVolta Inc. was formed in 2018 and is headquartered in Poway, California.

