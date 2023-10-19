NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Down 3.2%

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $102.69 and last traded at $102.79. Approximately 73,656 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,191,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on NTES shares. Benchmark upped their target price on NetEase from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on NetEase from $112.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on NetEase from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NetEase in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on NetEase from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.13.

Get NetEase alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NTES

NetEase Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $68.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.10.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The technology company reported $13.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $4.74. NetEase had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $24.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NetEase by 186.6% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in NetEase by 59.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in NetEase in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in NetEase in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in NetEase by 27.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

About NetEase

(Get Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.