NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $840.00 million-$860.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $926.28 million. NetScout Systems also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.00-2.20 EPS.

NetScout Systems Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $23.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 0.69. NetScout Systems has a 1-year low of $21.15 and a 1-year high of $38.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.43.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $211.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.60 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 6.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetScout Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at NetScout Systems

In other news, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $194,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,298 shares in the company, valued at $3,652,710.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $194,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,298 shares in the company, valued at $3,652,710.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,135.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $417,440. Insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetScout Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTCT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in NetScout Systems by 157.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NetScout Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in NetScout Systems by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in NetScout Systems by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Further Reading

