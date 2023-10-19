NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE) Shares Sold by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp trimmed its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 85.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,422 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp owned about 0.06% of NorthWestern Energy Group worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 168.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after buying an additional 52,207 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 971.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 247,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,348,000 after buying an additional 155,960 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NWE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays began coverage on NorthWestern Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. TheStreet downgraded NorthWestern Energy Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NorthWestern Energy Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

NorthWestern Energy Group Price Performance

NWE stock opened at $48.00 on Thursday. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.97 and a 52-week high of $61.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.45.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.16). NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.33%.

NorthWestern Energy Group Profile

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

