NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,289 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in NVR were worth $8,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in NVR in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in NVR by 133.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,300.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,300.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,551,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,352.54, for a total value of $13,022,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,832,424.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,767 shares of company stock worth $49,139,940. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVR Stock Down 1.6 %

NVR stock opened at $5,746.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6,114.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6,012.07. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,935.00 and a 1-year high of $6,525.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $103.76 by $12.78. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $123.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 440.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVR has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

