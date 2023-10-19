Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Shares Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter valued at $4,977,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,697,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,919,000 after purchasing an additional 47,438 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Oceaneering International

In related news, SVP Shaun Roedel sold 2,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $56,975.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,868.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Oceaneering International news, SVP Shaun Roedel sold 2,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $56,975.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,868.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Earl Childress sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $379,746.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,213.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,045 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE OII opened at $25.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 2.77. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $27.46.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $597.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.33 million. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Oceaneering International

(Free Report)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

Featured Stories

