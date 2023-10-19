Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Down 0.0 %

OVBC stock opened at $24.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Ohio Valley Banc has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $31.20. The stock has a market cap of $114.79 million, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.16.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $14.33 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ohio Valley Banc

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

