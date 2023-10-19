Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Ohio Valley Banc Stock Down 0.0 %
OVBC stock opened at $24.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Ohio Valley Banc has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $31.20. The stock has a market cap of $114.79 million, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.16.
Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $14.33 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Ohio Valley Banc
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ohio Valley Banc
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- Dollar Tree Won’t Be Trading At a Discount For Much Longer
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- ASML Holding is a Great Buy but at a Cheaper Price
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Oversold and Overextended, Abbott Laboratories is a Great Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.