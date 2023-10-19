Oriental Culture (NYSE:OCG) Shares Up 9.9%

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NYSE:OCG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 9.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 397,085 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 634% from the average daily volume of 54,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Oriental Culture Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oriental Culture

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Oriental Culture by 81.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 110,599 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oriental Culture by 395.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 171,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 136,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oriental Culture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

About Oriental Culture

Oriental Culture Holding LTD, through its subsidiaries, operates an online platform to facilitate e-commerce trading of artwork and collectables in China and Hong Kong. The company facilitates trading by individual and institutional customers of various collectibles, artworks, and commodities on its online platforms.

