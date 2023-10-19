Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Shares Up 2.2%

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.56 and last traded at $15.46. 167,155 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 116% from the average session volume of 77,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on DNNGY shares. DNB Markets raised shares of Ørsted A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. BNP Paribas cut Ørsted A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America downgraded Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Ørsted A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $825.00.

Get Ørsted A/S alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Ørsted A/S

Ørsted A/S Trading Down 1.6 %

Ørsted A/S Company Profile

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.38 and its 200-day moving average is $26.76.

(Get Free Report)

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Bioenergy & Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.