Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) rose 7.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.38 and last traded at $5.38. Approximately 287,073 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,318,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OSCR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Oscar Health from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Oscar Health from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Oscar Health from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.46.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.26. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 49.14% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Alphabet Inc. sold 6,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $52,520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Oscar Health news, major shareholder Alphabet Inc. sold 6,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $52,520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 5,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $33,356.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,387.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,688,286 shares of company stock worth $53,696,788 in the last 90 days. 25.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 310.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 959.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 9,173 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 5,243.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 7,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers Individual and Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care It also provides reinsurance products.

