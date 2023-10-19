Osino Resources (CVE:OSI) Trading Down 1%

Osino Resources Corp. (CVE:OSI – Get Free Report) was down 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.99 and last traded at C$0.99. Approximately 18,450 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 64,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$2.60 price objective on Osino Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of C$159.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19,581.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Osino Resources (CVE:OSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Osino Resources Corp. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Osino Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. Its flagship project is the Twin Hills project that consists of 11 licenses covering 153,206 hectares located in Central Namibia; holds 100% interest in the Ondundu gold exploration property covering 19,969 hectares located in Namibia; and Otjikoto East gold project that consists of one license covering approximately 38,114 hectares located in Northern Namibia.

