Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Stock Price Up 14.5%

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 14.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. 7,566,444 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 184% from the average session volume of 2,660,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OTLK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Outlook Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. HC Wainwright lowered Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Chardan Capital cut Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Outlook Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.83.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.15.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts expect that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTLK. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 209.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 15,928 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Outlook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 174.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 16,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

