Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $14.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a positive rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Benchmark raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.90.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PTEN

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $13.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.35. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $19.81.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $758.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.73 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Insider Transactions at Patterson-UTI Energy

In other news, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 10,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 514,413 shares in the company, valued at $8,179,166.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director James Carl Stewart sold 62,500 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $993,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,277,254 shares in the company, valued at $20,308,338.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 514,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,179,166.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,618 shares of company stock worth $2,227,632 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 157.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 40.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 368.6% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.