Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 80.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in Paychex by 254.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 110.1% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 164.7% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Price Performance

Paychex stock opened at $118.27 on Thursday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

