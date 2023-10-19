PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL) Trading Down 0.6%

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL – Get Free Report) fell 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.64 and last traded at $32.68. 116,326 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 831% from the average session volume of 12,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.87.

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.60 and a 200 day moving average of $33.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 135,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 21,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 25,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 18,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares during the period.

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (PHYL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US High Yield Very Liquid index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of high yield bonds. The fund seeks total return. PHYL was launched on Sep 24, 2018 and is managed by PGIM.

