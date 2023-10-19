Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05, RTT News reports. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of PM opened at $93.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.71. Philip Morris International has a 52-week low of $84.44 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.57.
Philip Morris International Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.58%.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.42.
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.
