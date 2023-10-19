Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Holdings Raised by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb raised its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,038,646,000 after buying an additional 9,969,418 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $364,237,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after buying an additional 2,753,700 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,355,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,961,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $724,566,000 after buying an additional 968,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.27.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 2.1 %

PSX stock opened at $116.25 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $125.19. The firm has a market cap of $51.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total transaction of $14,885,801.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,313 shares in the company, valued at $9,020,880.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total transaction of $14,885,801.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,313 shares in the company, valued at $9,020,880.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $1,613,597.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,953,919.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 360,648 shares of company stock worth $41,396,371 over the last 90 days. 4.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.