PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 387,816 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 423,037 shares.The stock last traded at $4.15 and had previously closed at $4.20.
PIMCO High Income Fund Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.78.
PIMCO High Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th.
Institutional Trading of PIMCO High Income Fund
PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.
