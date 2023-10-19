Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PXD. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $251.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $253.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $263.83.

Shares of PXD opened at $255.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $274.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $235.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.54. The firm has a market cap of $59.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.42.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 28.46%. Analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $1.84 dividend. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

