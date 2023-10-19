PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Free Report) (TSE:POM) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

PolyMet Mining Stock Performance

Shares of PolyMet Mining stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.03. The company has a market cap of $406.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 0.55. PolyMet Mining has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $3.22.

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PolyMet Mining

About PolyMet Mining

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in PolyMet Mining by 13.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 15,653 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PolyMet Mining in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in PolyMet Mining in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of PolyMet Mining by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 11,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

