PotCoin Price Hits $0.0022 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 79.4% higher against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $266,122.06 and $57.73 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.95 or 0.00214304 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00013183 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00013674 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000486 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.