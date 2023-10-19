PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.44-$1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PPG Industries also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.58-$7.64 EPS.

PPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on PPG Industries from $152.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $174.00 to $154.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $155.94.

Shares of PPG traded down $0.97 on Thursday, hitting $126.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,033. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $107.40 and a fifty-two week high of $152.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total transaction of $8,491,663.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 195,706 shares in the company, valued at $28,467,394.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $530,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,574.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total transaction of $8,491,663.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 195,706 shares in the company, valued at $28,467,394.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPG. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 84.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter worth $40,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

