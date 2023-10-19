Principle Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 163.1% during the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% during the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of MRK opened at $101.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.80 billion, a PE ratio of 83.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.36 and a 1-year high of $119.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 239.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $463,292.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.68.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

