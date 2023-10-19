PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs reiterated their outperform rating on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for PROCEPT BioRobotics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.11) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.86.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Price Performance

PRCT opened at $28.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.26. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 1 year low of $25.29 and a 1 year high of $47.75.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $33.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 102.87% and a negative return on equity of 54.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 7,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $316,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PROCEPT BioRobotics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 31.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 127.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

