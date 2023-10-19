Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 563,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,075 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.11% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $35,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $520,369.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,431,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,474 shares of company stock valued at $544,647. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.54.

PEG stock opened at $60.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.29 and a 1 year high of $65.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

