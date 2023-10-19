Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Cintas Co. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Cintas in a report released on Tuesday, October 17th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.61 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.60. The consensus estimate for Cintas’ current full-year earnings is $14.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cintas’ Q1 2025 earnings at $3.96 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.84 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $15.74 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS.

CTAS has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.93.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS opened at $508.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.30. Cintas has a one year low of $389.48 and a one year high of $525.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $498.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $485.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cintas

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 10.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 16.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 84.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 9.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 19.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,136.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,976.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,136.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,976.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,102 shares of company stock worth $4,605,690. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

