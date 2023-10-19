Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Sells 615 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. cut its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 2.7% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 32,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.14.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $161.88. 354,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,816,647. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

