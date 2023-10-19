Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $4,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Raymond James by 77.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RJF shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Raymond James from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Raymond James from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America started coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Horace Carter sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $409,527.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,476.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Stock Performance

RJF stock opened at $98.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $126.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.35.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 18.73%. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.21%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

