Raymond James Trims United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Target Price to $68.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 84.83% from the stock’s current price.

UAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.56.

UAL stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.79. 2,582,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,318,308. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.44. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $36.08 and a 52 week high of $58.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.27. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $256,211.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,599,801.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in United Airlines by 200.0% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in United Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in United Airlines in the second quarter worth $27,000. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

